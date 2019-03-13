Official Trailer for 'Hurley' Documentary About the 70s Racecar Driver

"As long as I was able to hold my foot down longer than the guy next door to me… That's what anybody looked at." The Orchard has released an official trailer for the documentary Hurley, from producer Derek Dodge making his directorial debut, arriving on VOD later this month. Hurley is about the "secret" personal life of legendary racecar driver Hurley Haywood - a five-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner, three-time Le Mans winner and Trans-Am champion. In the 1970's, Haywood was the dominant force in motor racing, but his personal life remained a mystery. Hurley chronicles a remarkable life, revealing a greater insight into the tightrope walk between career and personal life and asking the question: will motor racing ever be ready for openly LGBT racers? This doc is executive produced by Patrick Dempsey, who also speaks in the film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Derek Dodge's documentary Hurley, direct from YouTube:

In the world of 1970s motor racing, Hurley Haywood was cool, calm and collected. A five-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner, three-time Le Mans winner and Trans-Am champion, Haywood was a Hollywood archetype: a strikingly handsome man brought up by an affluent Midwestern family. Yet Haywood was often overshadowed by racing partner and volatile mentor, Peter Gregg—the Batman to his Robin—whose abrupt death in 1980 shook the sport to its core. And yet Haywood had secrets of his own. Despite constant appearances with women, some that included Penthouse models, he remained elusive about his personal life. With deft use of archival footage and exclusive interviews featuring actor and fellow racer, Patrick Dempsey, Hurley reveals a greater insight into Haywood’s tightrope walk between career and sexuality, while posing the question—will motorsport ever be ready for openly LGBT racers? Hurley is directed by filmmaker Derek Dodge, now making his feature directorial debut after working for years as producer for CNN and other TV series. The Orchard will release Hurley direct-to-VOD starting March 26th this month.