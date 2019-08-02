Official Trailer for 'I Am Patrick Swayze' Doc Remembering the Actor

"I was just looking for any way to make a mark." The Paramount Network has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled I Am Patrick Swayze, the latest in the "I Am" series of docs about iconic actors. The original documentary series "I Am", mostly from director Adrian Buitenhuis, is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by the people who knew them best. They have covered Heath Ledger, Sam Kinison, Richard Pryor, and Paul Walker before, now it's time for Swayze. Best known for his appearances in films like Ghost and Dirty Dancing and Point Break, Swayze passed away at the age of 57 in 2009. The film features interviews with co-stars such as Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, and C. Thomas Howell, and many more insights into his life in & outside of Hollywood. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer for Adrian Buitenhuis' documentary I Am Patrick Swayze, from YouTube:

Patrick Swayze was his generation's renaissance man. This August, Paramount Network is planning the ultimate birthday salute. The documentary will revolve around the upbringing, career and subsequent death of actor Patrick Swayze. The actor was best known for his roles in Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Point Break, Roadhouse and more, but unfortunately died in September 2009 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. I Am Patrick Swayze is directed by filmmaker Adrian Buitenhuis, director of the documentaries I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Sam Kinison, and I Am Paul Walker previously, as well as producing work and other documentary projects. This has not premiered at any festivals. The Paramount Network will debut Buitenhuis' I Am Patrick Swayze doc on their channel starting August 18th coming up. Who's interested?