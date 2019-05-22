Official Trailer for 'Ice on Fire' Environment Doc Produced by DiCaprio

"Is it game over…? Or is it game on? As we have at hand, the ability, the capacity, and solutions that can reverse global warming… not mitigate, not reduce, not stabilize, but reverse?" HBO has debuted an official trailer for the documentary Ice on Fire, which is premiering today at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. This urgent, inspiring new documentary focuses on many never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down our escalating environmental crisis. It's produced by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio, with Mathew Schmid, and is directed by Leila Conners (The 11th Hour). This isn't the only DiCaprio produced climate doc, the other one being And We Go Green which also got a new trailer this week. Even though some say there are too many climate change docs, in all honesty, there are not enough. And we will continue to highlight them and talk about them as this still is the most important issue of all for everyone on this planet.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Leila Conners's documentary Ice on Fire, from HBO's YouTube:

Can we reverse climate change? HBO's Ice on Fire explores the many ways we reduce carbon inputs to the atmosphere and, more important, how to "draw" carbon down, bringing CO2 out of the atmosphere and thus paving the way for global temperatures to begin to go down. By meeting visiting visionaries and scientists young and old, the film explores the deep hope that we can turn away from the brink. Ice on Fire is directed by filmmaker Leila Conners, director of the doc films The 11th Hour, We the People 2.0, and The Arrow of Time previously. This premieres at the Cannes Film Festival this month as a special screening. HBO will premiere Conners' Ice on Fire streaming exclusively starting June 11th next month. Interested?