Official Trailer for Illegal Fishing Documentary 'Sharkwater Extinction'

"The only option I have is to not give up." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for a new documentary titled Sharkwater Extinction, the latest doc by Canadian filmmaker / activist Rob Stewart. This follow-up to Stewart's 2006 doc Sharkwater is once again all about sharks, but this time it's about the billion dollar illegal shark fin industry and the political corruption behind it. By exposing the truth behind all the illegal fishing, he also looks at how this industry that threatens the survival of the world's sharks. "Shark finning is still rampant, shark fin soup is still being consumed, and endangered sharks are now also being used to make products for human consumption. Stewart’s mission is to save the sharks before it’s too late." This looks like it's trying to be Blackfish but for sharks with the hope of actually causing real change.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Stewart's doc Sharkwater Extinction, from YouTube:

Sharkwater Extinction is a thrilling, action adventure journey that follows filmmaker Rob Stewart as he exposes the billion dollar illegal shark fin industry and the political corruption behind it. This is Stewart's third film following his multi award winning features, Sharkwater and Revolution. Sharkwater Extinction dives into the often violent underworld of the pirate fishing trade. Shark finning is still rampant, shark fin soup is still being consumed, and endangered sharks are now also being used to make products for human consumption. Stewart’s mission is to save the sharks before it’s too late. Sharkwater Extinction is directed by Canadian biologist / photographer / filmmaker Rob Stewart, director of the nature docs Sharkwater and Revolution previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Rob Stewart's Sharkwater Extinction direct-to-VOD on February 1st, 2019. Want to watch?