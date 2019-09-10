Official Trailer for Indian Love Story 'The Sky Is Pink' from Shonali Bose

"I don't know how to be there for anyone but Aisha." RSVP Movies has debuted the first official trailer for a generation-spanning love story from India film titled The Sky Is Pink, the latest from acclaimed Indian director Shonali Bose (Margarita with a Straw). This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival now, then hitting theaters in October in both India and America. Spanning 25 years, the film tells of a romance between Panda and Moose, as seen from the perspective of their dead teenage daughter. It's "unexpectedly humorous, warm and heart wrenching all at once as the magic of life and beauty of death manifest in one family's unusual, courageous journey in this 100% true story." Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. Looks like a unique little film that might be something special.

Here's the first official trailer for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, direct from RSVP's YouTube:

The Sky is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter. She is sassy, sardonic, spunky and also… dead! A fact she nonchalantly mentions at the very outset. "Get over it. It's quite cool actually. You'll see when you get here (which you do know you will right?!)" The Sky Is Pink is directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose, director of the films Amu and Margarita with a Straw previously. The screenplay is by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar. With music by Pritam Chakraborty. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. The film will then open in select theaters in both India and the US starting on October 11th this fall. So how does that look?