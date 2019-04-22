Official Trailer for Inspirational 'Knock Down the House' Doc on Netflix

"I'm running because everyday Americans deserve to be represented by everyday Americans." Netflix has unveiled a trailer the indie documentary Knock Down the House, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it won the top Audience Award: Documentary prize. This rousing, inspiring, spirited documentary is about four different women running against incumbents in the 2018 congressional election. The film closely follows: Amy Vilela from Nevada, Cori Bush from Missouri, and Paula Jean Swearengin from West Virginia. The real star of the show, however, is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York - who as we know went on to win and is already shaking things up in the House. "Knock Down the House joins these courageous women on the campaign trail as they mobilize their bases, engage voters, and fuel a movement during a historic time in American politics." This is one terrific doc that is worth your time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Lears' doc Knock Down the House, on Netflix's YouTube:

Four exceptional women mount grassroots political campaigns against powerful incumbents in Knock Down the House, an inspiring look at the 2018 midterm elections that tipped the balance of power in America. When tragedy struck her family in the middle of the financial crisis, Bronx-born had to work double shifts as a bartender to save her home from foreclosure. After losing a loved one to a preventable medical condition, Amy Vilela didn't know what to do with the anger she felt about America's broken health care system. Cori Bush, a registered nurse and pastor, was drawn to the streets when the police shooting of an unarmed black man brought protests and tanks into her Missouri neighborhood. A coal miner’s daughter, Paula Jean Swearengin was fed up with watching her friends and family suffer from the environmental effects of the coal industry. Knock Down the House is directed by American filmmaker Rachel Lears, of the doc films Birds of Passage and The Hand That Feeds previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year and won the Audience Award. Netflix will debut Lears' Knock Down the House in select theaters + streaming globally starting May 1st to kick off next month. Who's interested?