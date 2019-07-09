Official Trailer for 'Jawline' Documentary About a Social Media Teen

"They're like those friends that I'd never had and I wish I had." Hulu has debuted an official trailer for the award-winning documentary Jawline, the feature directorial debut of Liza Mandelup. This won Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival where it first premiered earlier this year. It also just won a Youth Jury Award "Special Mention" at the Sheffield Documentary Festival. The film follows 16-year-old Austyn Tester, a rising star in the live-broadcast ecosystem who built his following on wide-eyed optimism and teen girl lust, as he tries to escape a dead-end life in rural Tennessee. "A film that captures a complex emerging subculture and truthfully reflecting the online world and what lies behind it."

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Liza Mandelup's documentary Jawline, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

