Official Trailer for 'Jay Myself' Doc Profiling Photographer Jay Maisel

"Objects are there only if you really see them." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed a trailer for the documentary titled Jay Myself, a profile of New York-based photographer Jay Maisel and his iconic 36,000 square foot studio building in the Bowery known as "The Bank". The film is made by fellow photographer Stephen Wilkes, who creates an "intimate portrait of his mentor", following him when he decides to finally sell his home in 2015. "It was one of the most iconic buildings in New York history and only a handful of people had ever been inside it… Until now." He lived there for over 40 years, and filled it with his eccentric collection of beautiful random objects. "It is through this intimate lens that the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay's life as an artist, mentor and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City." This looks extremely fascinating, and I always love watching docs on photographers.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Wilkes' doc Jay Myself, direct from YouTube:

Jay Myself documents the monumental move of renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in February 2015 after forty-eight years, begrudgingly sold his home—the 36,000 square foot, 100-year old landmark building in Manhattan known simply as "The Bank." Through the intimate lens of filmmaker and Jay's protégé – noted artist and photographer Stephen Wilkes – the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay's life as an artist, mentor, and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City. Jay Myself is directed by fellow photographer Stephen Wilkes, making his directorial debut with this film. This premiered at the DOC NYC festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Wilkes' doc Jay Myself in select theaters starting July 31st this summer. For info, visit Film Forum.