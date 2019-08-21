MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Liam Gallagher: As It Was' Doc About the Rocker

by
August 21, 2019
Source: YouTube

Liam Gallagher: As It Was Trailer

"The only way out of this is mess… is music." Screen Media Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was, another new musician film / rock doc. This one focuses on Liam Gallagher and everything that has happened - leading up to the launch of his new solo album "Why Me? Why Not" this fall. In As It Was, controversial Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher gives unparalleled access into his life after his public blow up with brother and bandmate, Noel. See how his fall from superstardom turned into the visionary launch of a solo career. Co-directors Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald invite us "backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation." This looks so "intimate" it might be tough to watch, showing almost too much of his private life.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Fitzgerald & Lightening's doc Liam Gallagher: As It Was, from YouTube:

Liam Gallagher: As It Was Poster

Tells the honest and emotional story of how one of rock music’s most electrifying frontmen fell from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years as part of the band Oasis into a musical wilderness of ostracism, booze, and bitter legal battles. In his own words, hear how Liam fought his way back, turning his fall from superstardom into the launch of a visionary solo career. With unparalleled access to every area of his life, we're invited backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation. Liam Gallagher: As It Was is co-directed by doc filmmakers Gavin Fitzgerald (Conor McGregor: Notorious) & Charlie Lightening (12-12-12, and numerous music videos), working on their first film together. Screen Media will debut Liam Gallagher: As It Was in select theaters starting on September 13th, then available on VOD starting October 8th. Visit the film's official website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net