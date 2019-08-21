Official Trailer for 'Liam Gallagher: As It Was' Doc About the Rocker

"The only way out of this is mess… is music." Screen Media Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was, another new musician film / rock doc. This one focuses on Liam Gallagher and everything that has happened - leading up to the launch of his new solo album "Why Me? Why Not" this fall. In As It Was, controversial Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher gives unparalleled access into his life after his public blow up with brother and bandmate, Noel. See how his fall from superstardom turned into the visionary launch of a solo career. Co-directors Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald invite us "backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation." This looks so "intimate" it might be tough to watch, showing almost too much of his private life.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Fitzgerald & Lightening's doc Liam Gallagher: As It Was, from YouTube:

Tells the honest and emotional story of how one of rock music’s most electrifying frontmen fell from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years as part of the band Oasis into a musical wilderness of ostracism, booze, and bitter legal battles. In his own words, hear how Liam fought his way back, turning his fall from superstardom into the launch of a visionary solo career. With unparalleled access to every area of his life, we're invited backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation. Liam Gallagher: As It Was is co-directed by doc filmmakers Gavin Fitzgerald (Conor McGregor: Notorious) & Charlie Lightening (12-12-12, and numerous music videos), working on their first film together. Screen Media will debut Liam Gallagher: As It Was in select theaters starting on September 13th, then available on VOD starting October 8th. Visit the film's official website.