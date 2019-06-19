Official Trailer for 'Long Gone Wild' Documentary About Orca Whales

"This is a lucrative business." Vision Films has released an official trailer for the latest animal preservation documentary Lone Gone Wild, the first feature film made by filmmaker Bill Neal. Long Gone Wild focuses on the plight of captive orcas, picking up where the acclaimed documentary Blackfish left off while telling a uniquely new and different story. The film covers "The Blackfish Effect" (what it did and didn't accomplish – SeaWorld took a major hit to its bottom line, but the 20 orcas are still there), along with the case against captivity and The Whale Sanctuary Project and its model seaside sanctuary for retired orcas – providing a safe, permanent home in their natural habitat. Some of us think that after Blackfish, the fight is over, but it's far from over as there are still many dangers for whales and there are still many orcas locked up in captivity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Neal's documentary Long Gone Wild, direct from YouTube:

Despite key concessions by SeaWorld, its orcas are still performing every day, and in Eastern Russia the magnificent killer whale is under siege – hunted for sale into the exploding marine theme park industry in China. Witness an in-depth look at the case against captivity, the promise of The Whale Sanctuary Project, and covert missions in Russian waters and in search of nine orcas held captive at a secret location in China. Long Gone Wild is directed by filmmaker Bill Neal, a veteran story editor and producer for TV now making his feature directorial debut; he has worked on "E! True Hollywood Story" & "Behind the Screams" before this. This doc hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. Vision Films will release Long Gone Wild direct-to-VOD starting July 16th this summer. For more, visit the official website.