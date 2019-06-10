Official Trailer for 'Love, Antosha' Documentary About Anton Yelchin

"Who he was as an artist was so far beyond acting…" Lurker has debuted the first official trailer for the documentary Love, Antosha, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has played at a few other festivals in the spring. Made by editor-turned-director Garret Price, and produced by filmmaker Drake Doremus, the doc film is look at the life of talented actor Anton Yelchin - who very sadly was killed in 2016 at the age of the young age of 27. The documentary is more than just a simply look back at the life and the acting career of Yelchin, presenting a "broader portrait of the man" that many people loved. The tribute includes appearances from Chris Pine, Jennifer Lawrence, Zachary Quinto, Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Frank Langella, J.J. Abrams, William Dafoe, and many others. One Sundance review states that it "serves as a reminder of the impact one can have even in such a comparatively small window of time."

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Garret Price's doc Love, Antosha, from YouTube:

From a prolific career in film and television, Anton Yelchin left an indelible legacy as an actor. Through journals and other writings, his photography, the original music he wrote, and interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues, this film looks not just at Anton's impressive career, but at a broader portrait of the man. Born in the former Soviet Union to a family of artists, Anton and his parents came to the U.S. when he was six months old. He started acting at nine. He had a genuine curiosity and love for people, for art, and for family. And a willingness to explore, and be open with, the darker parts of himself. Love, Antosha explores his successes and his struggles, and let’s viewers get to know this extraordinary person the world was cheated from seeing grow old. Love, Antosha is directed by American film editor Garret Price, making his feature directorial debut after working as an editor for years. Produced by Adam Gibbs and Drake Doremus. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Lurker Ltd. will release Price's Love, Antosha doc in select theaters starting on August 2nd later this summer. Interested?