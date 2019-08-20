Official Trailer for 'Making Montgomery Clift' Doc Examining the Actor

"He wasn't anything like what people think he was." 1091 Media has unveiled the first official trailer for a documentary titled Making Montgomery Clift, a new feature from doc filmmakers Hillary Demmon and Monty's nephew Robert Clift. This premiered at a few smaller film festivals last year, but is only now getting a good VOD release next month. The doc film is a re-examination of the life of famed American actor Montgomery Clift. The classic, beloved film actor received four Oscar nominations throughout his life. But this doc seems to focus more on his private life, a "tragic story" of a "queer icon", plus other stories that may or not be true. Featuring Montgomery, along with Brooks Clift, Ethel "Sunny" Clift, Patricia Bosworth, Jack Larson, Judy Balaban, Robert Osborne, Eleanor Clift, Lorenzo James, Tucker Tooley, Mollie Gregory, Vincent Newman, Michael Easton, Woody Clift, and Eddie Clift. Looks like a compelling analysis of Monty.

Here's the official trailer for Clift & Demmon's doc Making Montgomery Clift, direct from YouTube:

Classic film star and queer icon Montgomery Clift's legacy has always been a story of tragedy and self-destruction. But when his nephew dives into the family archives, a much more complicated picture finally emerges. Making Montgomery Clift is co-directed by filmmakers Robert Clift (Montgomery's nephew and a director) & Hillary Demmon, both of the doc Road Comics: Big Work on Small Stages previously. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, and also played at the Frameline43 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. 1091 Media will release Clift & Demmon's Making Montgomery Clift doc in select theaters + on VOD starting October 15th coming up in the fall. So, who needs to watch this?