Official Trailer for 'Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love' Documentary

"Poets - they're just elusive creatures… Who are married to their muse." Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and stopped by a number of other fests including Thessaloniki, Sun Valley, and CPH:DOX. Made by veteran documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield, this film takes an in-depth look at the relationship between the late folk musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen. The two first met in the 1960s and spent time on Hydra in Greece. While they weren't always together, their friendship remained strong throughout their entire lives. Featuring never-before-seen footage shot by Broomfield, and conversations with many people who knew them. This seems like a lovely look at the power of love, and how an artist is influenced by his muse, someone incomparable in every way.

Here's the official trailer for Nick Broomfield's doc Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, on YouTube:

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love is renowned filmmaker Nick Broomfield's most personal and romantic film of his storied career. The documentary starts on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960, where Leonard Cohen, then a struggling and unknown fiction writer, and Marianne Ihlen, a single mother with a young son, became part of community of expat artists, writers and musicians. Never-before-seen footage shot by Broomfield and legendary documentarian D.A. Pennebaker make for a unique portrait of an idyllic 1960's bohemia. It was a time that left a lasting imprint on both Marianne and Leonard, whose friendship would last another fifty years before their deaths in 2016. Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love is directed by veteran British documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield, of numerous acclaimed doc films including Driving Me Crazy, Tracking Down Maggie, Fetishes, Kurt & Courtney, Biggie and Tupac, Sarah Palin: You Betcha!, Tales of the Grim Sleeper, and Whitney: Can I Be Me previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX. Roadside will release Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love in select US theaters starting July 5th coming up this summer. Who's interested?