Official Trailer for Mariano Llinás' Monumental 14-Hour Film 'La Flor'

"An astonishment." Grasshopper Film has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing cinema project titled La Flor, made by Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Llinás. A decade in the making, La Flor is a 14-hour long film (yeah, seriously) that is being shown in four parts. La Flor "robs" the cinema in six episodes. Each episode corresponds to a cinematographic genre. The first is a "B-series", as the Americans used to do. The second is a musical melodrama with a hint of mystery. The third is a spy movie. The fourth is an abyss of cinema. The fifth revisits an old French film. The sixth speaks of captive women in the 19th century. These six episodes, these six genres have one thing in common: their four actresses. Starring Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa, and Laura Paredes. This is really only for die-hard cinema nerds who feel the need to sit through it, because 14 hours is a bit much - even if it does look cool. It premiered at the Buenos Aires Film Festival, then at the Locarno, Toronto, Vienna, and the New York Film Festival last year.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mariano Llinás' La Flor, direct from Grasshopper's YouTube:

A decade in the making, Mariano Llinás’s La Flor is an unrepeatable labor of love and madness that redefines the concept of binge viewing. The director himself shows up at the start to preview the six episodes that await, each starring the same four remarkable actresses: Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa, and Laura Paredes. Overflowing with nested subplots and whiplash digressions, La Flor shape-shifts from a B-movie to a musical to a spy thriller to a category-defying metafiction—all of them without endings—to a remake of a very well-known French classic and, finally, to an enigmatic period piece that lacks a beginning (granted, all notions of beginnings and endings become fuzzy after 14 hours). An adventure in scale and duration, La Flor is a wildly entertaining exploration of the possibilities of fiction that lands somewhere close to its outer limits. La Flor is directed by Argentinian artist / filmmaker Mariano Llinás, of the film Extraordinary Stories previously and numerous short films. This premiered at the Buenos Aires Film Festival last year. Grasshopper will open Llinás' La Flor in select US theaters (split into four parts) starting August 2nd at the Lincoln Center in NYC. For more info, visit the official website.