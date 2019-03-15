Official Trailer for Mark Cousins' 'The Eyes of Orson Welles' Doc Film

"Your films are sketchbooks; you thought with lines and shapes." Janus Films + Criterion have debuted an official US trailer for the release of Mark Cousins' latest cinema documentary called The Eyes of Orson Welles, opening in select US theaters this week. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Cousins dives deep into the visual world of legendary director and actor Orson Welles to reveal a portrait of the artist as he's never been seen before. He examines Welles' drawings and paintings, and walks us through his entire life to try and present a portrait of an artist. We see through his eyes how he created the work he created, and what inspired him - the places he visited, and the people he met. The "engaging, insightful and wide-ranging" doc is a must-watch for any/all cinephiles, and an inspiring film for visual artists of all kinds.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Cousins' doc The Eyes of Orson Welles, from YouTube:

Filmmaker Mark Cousins dives deep into the visual world of legendary director and actor Orson Welles to reveal a portrait of the artist as he's never been seen before – through his own eyes, sketched with his own hand, painted with his own brush. The Eyes of Orson Welles is directed by Irish filmmaker Mark Cousins, director of many docs including The New Ten Commandments, The First Movie, A Story of Children and Film, Here Be Dragons, Life May Be, The Film That Buys the Cinema, 6 Desires: DH Lawrence & Sardinia, I Am Belfast, and Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Edinburgh, Galway, Biografilm, Adelaide, and IDFA Film Festivals. Janus Films + Criterion will finally release Cousins' The Eyes of Orson Welles in select US theaters starting on March 15th, 2019 this month. For more info, visit Janus Films' website. Who wants to watch this doc?