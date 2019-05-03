Official Trailer for Mark Webber's Personal Film 'The Place of No Words'

""Where do we go when we die?" That's the question at the heart of this. One film from this year's Tribeca Film Festival that we're keeping a close eye on is actor / director Mark Webber's latest feature, The Place of No Words. This deeply personal film stars real-life couple Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer, and their son Bodhi Palmer. The film examines that unanswerable question posed by three-year-old Bohdi and takes them on an imaginative adventure that explores how we cope with dying, and the love, laughter, and pain we can find within it. The original title of this was Freeka Reeka Sheeka Deeka and the Big Battle in the Forest, which is kind of awesome, but it makes sense for them to choose something different now. Also starring Eric Christian Olsen, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Anna Schafer, Phoebe Tonkin, and Sarah Wright. This looks fantastic! I'm a big, big fan of Webber's films and I can't wait to check this one out soon.

Here's the first official trailer for Mark Webber's The Place of No Words, found on Vimeo:

"Where do we go when we die?" It is this simple, but unanswerable question from a precocious three-year old that kicks off an epic journey as the small lad leads his family on an imaginative adventure through fantastic lands filled with mythic creatures. Told through the eyes of both the father (Mark Webber), who is battling a terminal illness, and also his young son (Bodhi Palmer), The Place Of No Words story moves seamlessly between the world as we know it and a shared fantasy, exploring the laughter and pain, fear and wonder that people experience as they confront and cope with death. The Place of No Words is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Mark Webber, director of the films Explicit Ills, The End of Love, The Ever After, and Flesh and Blood previously. The film just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. There's no US release date set yet - stay tuned for any more updates. First impression?