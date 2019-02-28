Official Trailer for Mesmerizing Documentary About Water - 'Aquarela'

"A ravishing visual feast." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted an official trailer for an acclaimed cinematic documentary titled Aquarela, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. It also played at the Zurich, London, Göteborg, and Sundance Film Festivals, as well as IDFA last fall. This mesmerizing, visually astonishing doc was filmed at 96 frames-per-second (much like Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy) but will only be shown at 48 FPS, since that's what most projectors can show nowadays. Aquarela is focused entirely on water - taking audiences on a journey through "transformative beauty and raw power of water." It is a "visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and capricious will of Earth's most precious element." These kind of cinematic docs presenting only raw footage can be a bit dull, but this one will keep you entranced. Oh right, and this has a very loud wordless rock music score by Apocalyptica.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Viktor Kossakovsky's documentary Aquarela, from YouTube:

Aquarela takes audiences on a deeply cinematic journey through the transformative beauty and raw power of water. Captured at a rare 96 frames-per-second, the film is a visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and capricious will of Earth's most precious element. From the precarious frozen waters of Russia's Lake Baikal to Miami in the throes of Hurricane Irma to Venezuela’s mighty Angel Falls, water is Aquarela's main character, with director Victor Kossakovsky capturing her many personalities in startling cinematic clarity. The film will be shown in theaters at 48 frames-per-second, double the typical 24 frames-per-second, as projectors with the ability to project at 96-frames-per-second are extremely rare today, but when the timecomes that the capacity is there, Aquarela will be one of the first films to be shown at that speed. Aquarela is directed by Russian doc filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, of many doc films previously including Belovy, Sreda, Hush!, Russia from My Window, Svyato, ¡Vivan las antípodas!, Demonstration, and Graine de champion. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Sony Classics will release Kossakovsky's Aquarela in select theaters starting August 8th later this summer.