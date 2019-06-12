Official Trailer for Meta Doc 'The Amazing Johnathan Documentary'

"You just never know with him… Is this a joke?" Hulu has debuted an official trailer for the documentary called The Amazing Johnathan Documentary, originally known as The Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The Amazing Johnathan is a comedian magician / illusionist, already very well known, who finished up a few tours in 2017 and 2018. What begins as a doc film following the final tour of a dying magician - "The Amazing Johnathan" - becomes an unexpected and increasingly bizarre journey as the filmmaker struggles to separate truth from illusion. I heard from those who saw at Sundance that the film is less about Johnathan, more about the challenge of making a documentary, and what happens when things get confusing and you can't tell who is being truthful or not. As a fan of both magic and documentaries, you can definitely count me in with this one. Take a look.

Official trailer for Benjamin Berman's doc The Amazing Johnathan Documentary, from YouTube:

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary begins as a seemingly ordinary profile following the final tour of a dying magician, but becomes an unexpected and increasingly bizarre journey as filmmaker Ben Berman struggles to separate truth from illusion. The Amazing Johnathan Documentary is directed by filmmaker Benjamin Berman, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and lots of TV work previously, including plenty for the "Comedy Bang! Bang!" series and "Reggie Makes Music". This doc first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Hulu will release The Amazing Johnathan Documentary in select theaters + streaming on Hulu starting August 16th later this summer. Who wants to see this film?