Official Trailer for Michael Apted's Latest '63 Up' Film in the Doc Series

"The sooner you understand who you are, the sooner you understand what you can do. It's taken me 60 years for me to understand who I am…" BritBox has unveiled a trailer for the latest entry in the landmark documentary series (known as the Up series) following the same people as they grow up. 63 Up is the latest in the series, directed by Michael Apted, which first started with Seven Up in 1964 (which was directed by Paul Almond). Apted has been revisiting the same exact people, the same children, even seven years since they were first born. To get an updated on them and see where life has taken them. This new film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this year, and is playing at the New York Film Festival next, before hitting theaters in NY & LA later this fall. Even though they're 63 years into this, it's still as intriguing and relevant as ever, showing just how much our lives change and evolve over time. Looks like another must watch doc.

Here's the first official trailer (+ DVD cover) for Michael Apted's doc 63 Up, from YouTube (via Deadline):

Director Michael Apted revisits the same group of British-born adults after a 7 year wait. The subjects are interviewed as to the changes that have occurred in their lives during the last seven years. Reveals more life-changing decisions, more shocking announcements and joy and tears in equal measure. 63 Up is once again directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Michael Apted, director of numerous docs including Bring on the Night, Moving the Mountain, Me & Isaac Newton, and Bending the Light; and numerous features including Stardust, Agatha, Coal Miner's Daughter, Gorky Park, Gorillas in the Mist, Thunderheart, Extreme Measures, The World Is Not Enough, Enigma, Amazing Grace, Chasing Mavericks, and Unlocked previously. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and will next play at the New York Film Festival. BritBox will open Apted's 63 Up in select US theaters starting November 27th this fall. Who's interested?