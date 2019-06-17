Official Trailer for Mid-Life Crisis Comedy 'Phil' Starring Greg Kinnear

"You're the one with the unexamined life – not me!" Quiver Distribution has debuted an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Phil, which is also the directorial debut of actor Greg Kinnear. This premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival and will arrive on VOD in just a few more weeks. Greg Kinnear also stars in the film as Phil, a depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, sending him on a dark comedic adventure as he pretends to be a Greek man to figure out what went wrong. The full cast includes Emily Mortimer, Jay Duplass, Taylor Schilling, Kurt Fuller, with Luke Wilson and Bradley Whitford. This looks rather quaint and awkwardly amusing in a friendly way. Reminds me of so many other mid-life crisis indie films I'm not sure what else to say. Might be good?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Kinnear's Phil, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

Phil, a depressed dentist whose life is falling apart, is shocked when one of his patients, a man who seemed to have the perfect life, kills himself. Determined to find out what would drive a man who had everything to end his life, Phil pretends to be a handyman and integrates himself in to the dead man's life, befriending his wife and daughter. How long can Phil keep up this double life when he is already ready to end his normal one? Phil is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Greg Kinnear, making his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Stephen Mazur. This premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival earlier this year. Quiver Distr. will release Kinnear's Phil in select theaters + on VOD starting July 5th coming up. Anyone?