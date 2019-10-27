Official Trailer for 'Midnight Family' Doc About a Family in Mexico City

"Your son is going to be OK." "And if I can't pay?" 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary called Midnight Family, which first premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to some rave reviews. The film has gone on to play at numerous other festivals all over the world, picking up awards including the Grand Jury Award at the Sheffield Doc Festival, and the "Bravery Award" at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. In Mexico City's wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. It's a remarkably thrilling, and powerfully honest look at the chllaneges of Mexico's infrastructure, following this family as they pick up the pieces (literally) trying to earn a living saving the lives of citizens. Don't skip this.

Here's the official US trailer for Luke Lorentzen's doc Midnight Family, direct from 1091's YouTube:

In Mexico City, the government operates less than 45 emergency ambulances for a population of 9 million. This has spawned an underground industry of for-profit ambulances often run by people with little or no training or certification. With striking vérité camerawork, Midnight Family puts viewers directly into this frenetic emergency ecosystem, where the Ochoa family run their ambulance service. While making a living in this cutthroat industry, the Ochoas struggle to keep their financial needs from jeopardizing the people in their care. When a crackdown by corrupt police pushes the family into even greater hardship, they face increasing moral dilemmas even as they continue providing essential emergency medical services. Midnight Family is directed by young doc filmmaker Luke Lorentzen, his second doc following New York Cuts previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 will release Lorentzen's Midnight Family in select US theaters starting December 6th, 2019 coming up soon. Anyone interested?