Official Trailer for 'Mike Wallace Is Here' Doc Film About the Newsman

"If you've got a hell of a story on your hands… go after it!" Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Mike Wallace Is Here, the latest from filmmaker Avi Belkin (Winding). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and stopped by True/False, Sarasota, Montclair, and a few other festivals this spring. The doc is an "unflinching look" at the legendary reporter Mike Wallace, who was one of original correspondents for CBS' "60 Minutes", which first debuted in 1968, only retiring some 38 years later. "Unearthing decades of never-before-seen footage from the '60 Minutes' vault, the film explores what drove and plagued Wallace, whose storied career was entwined with the evolution of journalism itself." That sounds great, especially in our current climate of news hysteria. It looks like they went through so much archival footage to put this together, packing a punch with his toughness. An extra fascinating doc to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Avi Belkin's doc Mike Wallace Is Here, direct from YouTube:

Avi Belkin's documentary Mike Wallace Is Here offers an unflinching look at the legendary reporter, who interrogated the 20th century’s biggest figures in his over fifty years on air, and his aggressive reporting style and showmanship that redefined what America came to expect from broadcasters. Unearthing decades of never-before-seen footage from the 60 Minutes vault, the film explores what drove and plagued Wallace, whose storied career was entwined with the evolution of journalism itself. Mike Wallace Is Here is directed by Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin, director of the doc Winding previously, as well as the film Kreutzer Sonata, and a few other projects and short films. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the True/False, Cleveland, Sarasota, Montclair, and Nantucket Film Festivals, plus Sheffield Doc/Fest. Magnolia will release Belkin's Mike Wallace Is Here doc in select theaters + on VOD starting July 26th coming next month. For more on the film, visit the official website. Intrigued?