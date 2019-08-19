Official Trailer for 'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Music Documentary

"He wanted us to live on the stage, creating in front of the people." Abramorama has finally debuted an official trailer for music documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The doc went on to play at the Miami, Cleveland, Atlanta, Montclair, Krakow, Seattle, Sydney, and Munich Film Festivals, and is playing in select US theaters this month. From acclaimed doc filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Birth of the Cool tells the full story of jazz icon Miles Davis, who played trumpet and revolutionized jazz music forever. "Newly released archival material, alongside interviews with pre-eminent historians and personal friends like Quincy Jones, illustrate a man of intensity and devotion to his craft. Despite the indignities of America during the time of segregation, nothing was going to stop Davis from realizing his dream: to create a new form of musical expression. Davis worked like a physicist with his collaborators to push musical experimentation and widen the tones and lyricism of jazz—the effects of which are felt to this day." I've heard great things about this, plus it's Miles frickin' Davis! Have to watch this doc.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Stanley Nelson's doc Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, direct from YouTube:

Miles Davis: Horn player, bandleader, innovator. Miles Davis was a singular force of nature, the very embodiment of cool. The central theme of his life, and of this film is Davis' restless determination to break boundaries and live life on his own terms. This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies shot by Miles and his colleagues, his manuscripts and Miles' original paintings, to explore the man behind the music. Featuring interviews with some of the most well-known musicians on the planet: Jimmy Cobb, Lee Konitz, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Carlos Santana, The Roots, and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; the film explores why Miles continues to be a relevant voice in today's world. Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Stanley Nelson, director of the doc films The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords, A Place of Our Own, Freedom Riders, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Tell Them We Are Rising, Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America, and Boss: The Black Experience in Business previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Abramorama will debut Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool in select theaters starting on August 23rd.