Official Trailer for Minhal Baig's Exceptional Self-Discovery Film 'Hala'

"I told you not to get her that skateboard." Apple TV has debuted an official trailer for the acclaimed indie drama Hala, which first premiered a the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This powerful, personal feature film from Minhal Baig (also of 1 Night previously) is about a young Pakistani American teenager named Hala, who deals with the pressures of high school life and religious identity in connection with her family. It's a coming-of-age film, but also a self-discovery and realization film, about a woman learning to be who she is in defiance of others and coming to realize she can be anything she wants. Starring Geraldine Viswanathan as Hala, and a cast also including Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Anna Chlumsky, Purbi Joshi, and Azad Khan. This is a really vibrant, moving film that I hope people take a chance to discover.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Minhal Baig's Hala, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Hala is written and directed by American filmmaker Minhal Baig, her second feature film following 1 Night previously, as well as a few more short films and industry production work including story editor for "BoJack Horseman". Produced by Minhal Baig, James Lassiter, Clarence Hammond, and Jamal M. Watson; executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Apple will release Baig's Hala in select theaters starting November 22nd this month, then streaming starting on December 6th on Apple TV+. Who's interested?