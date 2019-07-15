Official Trailer for Morgan Spurlock's 'Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!'

"Go forth and find your chickens!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, the latest documentary by acclaimed documentarian Morgan Spurlock. This first premiered in 2017 at the Toronto Film Festival, but hasn't been released yet - arriving in theaters & on VOD in September this year. Spurlock's big directorial debut was the very successful doc Super Size Me, which originally premiered in 2004. He returns with a sequel, reigniting his battle with the food industry – this time from behind the register – as he opens his own fast food restaurant. We follow him every step of the way, from raising the poultry and conjuring recipes to designing the brand and scouting a location. Giving us another unique, fascinating Spurlock inside look at an industry that isn't as special as it pretends to be. I always enjoy seeing Spurlock dive into his own stories, experimenting with honesty and showing us the truth behind everything – even if it's bad. I've been looking forward to this and can't wait to finally watch it.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Morgan Spurlock's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, from YouTube:

In the 13 years since Super Size Me (2004), the fast-food industry has undergone a makeover. Today, chain restaurants tout food that's "healthy," "organic," and "natural." Spurlock explores this new reality with an approach even more immersive and subversive than that used for his first film: he sets out to open his own chicken franchise. We follow him every step of the way, from raising poultry and conjuring recipes to designing the brand and scouting a location. Spurlock brings his disarming humor to uncover the truths and lies behind this multibillion-dollar industry. Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! is directed by American filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, of the docs Super Size Me, Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?, The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope, Mansome, One Direction: This Is Us, We the Economy, and Rats previously. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017. Samuel Goldwyn Films will finally release Spurlock's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 13th, 2019 coming up in fall. Who's interested in seeing this doc?