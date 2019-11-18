Official Trailer for 'Most Likely to Succeed' Doc Spanning Ten Years

"Success is a life where I'm surrounded by people who I love and people who love me." Level 33 Ent. has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Most Likely to Succeed, available to watch starting in December. This ambitious, fascinating film follows four teens from disparate backgrounds who are voted "Most Likely To Succeed" during their senior year of high school in 2007. Award-winning photographer and now filmmaker Pamela Littky follows them for a decade, filming their ups and downs as they discover the true meaning of "success" out in the real world after school. Borrows a bit from the Up series, and Boyhood, but with its own unique take on success. I wasn't expecting much from this, but it really looks fantatic once it gets into it. Get through the first half and once they start looking back it gets real interesting. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pamela Littky's doc Most Likely to Succeed, from YouTube:

In 2007, four teenagers from disparate backgrounds are voted "Most Likely To Succeed" during their senior year of high school. Filmed over a ten-year period and directed by award-winning photographer Pamela Littky, we watch as they each chart their own version of success and navigate the unpredictability of American life in the 21st Century. Most Likely to Succeed is directed by Los Angeles-based photographer turned filmmaker Pamela Littky, making her first feature film after art direction / extensive photography work. Visit her website to see more of her work. Featuring music by Patrick Stump. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Level 33 will release Littky's Most Likely to Succeed doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 6th coming up next month. Who's interested in it now?