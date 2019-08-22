Official Trailer for 'Motherless Brooklyn' Directed by Edward Norton

"There's something going down, and it's big." Warner Bros has debuted the first full trailer for Motherless Brooklyn, the new film written by, directed by, and starring Edward Norton (the second feature he has directed). Adapted from Jonathan Lethem's novel, the film is set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, following a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. In addition to Norton, this stars Bruce Willis, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Suplee, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Bobby Cannavale, Fisher Stevens, Dallas Roberts, Cherry Jones, and Josh Pais. It's set to premiere first at the Toronto Film Festival, then will stop by the New York Film Festival in October and open in theaters in November. Featuring a song by Thom Yorke for the film (as heard in this trailer), with a score by Daniel Pemberton.

Here's the first official trailer (+ score) for Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn, from WB's YouTube:

