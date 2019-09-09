Official Trailer for 'Mystify: Michael Hutchence' Doc About INXS Singer

"He was the complete package…" "And everyone wanted a piece of him." Dogwoof has debuted an official trailer for a music documentary titled Mystify: Michael Hutchence, from Australian filmmaker Richard Lowenstein, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Lowenstein is a director of the majority of both INXS and Michael's music videos and the 1986 feature film, Dogs in Space, in which Michael played the lead. INXS was an Australian rock band, formed in 1977 in Sydney, with Hutchence as the lead singer and main lyricist. He sadly passed away in 1997 from a suicide. The feature doc film is about the "troubled heart and soul" of Michael Hutchence of INXS. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and played at the Sydney and Karlovy Vary Film Festivals this summer. Looks like another good biopic doc.

Here's the official trailer for Richard Lowenstein's doc Mystify: Michael Hutchence, from YouTube:

A journey into the heart and soul of Michael Hutchence, internationally renowned lead-singer of INXS, a complex and shy man who spent much of his life in the public eye, rarely revealing his true self to anyone except his very close friends. Rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family, colleagues and Michael Hutchence himself, portray his life from the beginning of his fractured family background to the peaks of rock stardom and down into the depths after a freak accident in Copenhagen seriously affected his ability to deal with his unravelling personal and professional life. Mystify: Michael Hutchence is directed by Australian filmmaker Richard Lowenstein, director of the doc films Australian Made: The Movie, We're Livin' on Dog Food, Autoluminescent: Rowland S. Howard, and also Ecco Homo previously. Lowenstein has been working with INXS and making videos with them for decades. Dogwoof will release Mystify: Michael Hutchence in UK cinemas starting on October 18th this fall. Any big INXS fans?