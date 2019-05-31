First Trailer for Nanfu Wang's Latest Documentary 'One Child Nation'

"The fraud and corruption I discovered was nationwide." Amazon Studios has debuted the first trailer for documentary One Child Nation, the latest from Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang of the films Hooligan Sparrow and I Am Another You previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at True/False, CPH:DOX, Full Frame, Sarasota, Tribeca, and the Hot Docs Film Festival this summer. The film uncovers the untold history of China's One-Child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment. Nanfu Wang's sweeping film is "a stunning, nuanced indictment of the mindset that prioritizes national agenda over human life, and serves as a first-of-its-kind oral history of this collective tragedy - bearing witness to the truth as China has already begun to erase the horrors of its 'population war' from public record and memory." Looks like a powerful, personal story to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nanfu Wang's doc One Child Nation, from Amazon's YouTube:

China's One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure that made it illegal for couples to have more than one child, may have ended in 2015, but the process of dealing with the trauma of its brutal enforcement is only just beginning. One Child Nation explores the ripple effect of this devastating social experiment, uncovering one shocking human rights violation after another - from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions. Wang digs fearlessly into her own personal life, weaving her experience as a new mother and the firsthand accounts of her family members into archival propaganda material and testimony from victims & perpetrators alike, yielding a revelatory and essential record of this chilling, unprecedented moment in human civilization. One Child Nation is directed by filmmaker Nanfu Wang, of the docs Hooligan Sparrow and I Am Another You previously. Co-directed by Zhang Lynn. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon Studios will release Wang's One Child Nation in select US theaters starting on August 9th later this summer. Curious?