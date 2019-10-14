Official Trailer for Neil Young's 'Mountaintop' Film About New Album

"Won't someone help me lose my mind?" Abramorama has debuted the trailer for the music documentary film titled Mountaintop, opening in select theaters this month. The film is a "raw and extremely unfiltered look" at the process of Neil Young working with Crazy Horse to make their first new album in 7 years - titled Colorado. It's another one of these "how we made the music" docs cross-promoting the album, much like Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars – also out this fall. But this one has more curse words. "Providing fans around the world with the opportunity to see how Neil and the band put it all together is a particularly rare and exciting experience," said Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz. "Witness the laughter, tensions, crusty attitudes & love of a rock & roll band that's been together for 50 years as they share their passion, first and foremost… for the music." The fish-eye lens footage in this is a bit odd, but maybe that's the point.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Young's doc film Mountaintop, direct from YouTube:

A raw and extremely unfiltered look at the process of Neil Young with Crazy Horse making their 1st album in 7 years. Witness the laughter, tensions, crusty attitudes & love of a rock & roll band that’s been together for 50 years as they share their passion, first and foremost… for the music. Mountaintop is directed by Canadian musician / songwriter / filmmaker Neil Young, aka "Bernard Shakey", director of the narrative films Human Highway and Greendale previously, as well as the doc films Journey Through the Past, Rust Never Sleeps, Weld, CSNY/Déjà Vu, and Muddy Track previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Abramorama will debut Mountaintop film in theaters nationwide starting on October 22nd, the same week as his new "Colorado" album. For more info, visit the film's official website. Sounding good?