Official Trailer for Netflix Doc 'After Maria' About Puerto Rican Women

"One day I will go back to my island." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a short documentary titled After Maria, made by cinematographer / filmmaker Nadia Hallgren. The 37-minute doc film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month, and will be available on Netflix by the end of this month. It profiles three Puerto Rican women and their families as they work to recover following the devastating Hurricane Maria. "Strong Puerto Rican women forced to flee the island have bonded like family in a FEMA hotel in the Bronx. They seek stability in their new life as forces try to pull them apart." These authentic, important journalism docs are vital for society nowadays and I am glad Netflix will be releasing this soon for all to see.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nadia Hallgren's After Maria, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's catastrophic destruction in 2017, three Puerto Rican women and their families are caught between worlds as their FEMA housing assistance in New York expires. With the threat of homelessness on the horizon, After Maria follows as they fight to keep their families together and weather the emotional effects from displacement. After Maria is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, of a few other short films previously. This just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. Netflix will debut Hallgren's After Maria streaming exclusively starting May 24th later this month.