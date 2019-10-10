Official Trailer for 'Non-Gory' Horror Film 'The World is Full of Secrets'

"It's just the kind of terrible story that always happens to someone else…" An official trailer has arrived for an indie, low budget horror film titled The World is Full of Secrets, the feature directorial debut of NY-based filmmaker Graham Swon. This screened at BAMcinemaFest earlier in the summer, and it has played at numerous other festivals including Sarasota, Montclair, and the Champs-Élysées Film Festival. During a sleepover one night, teenage girls share stories with each other about things that frightened them. The film stars Ayla Guttman, Alexa Shae Niziak, Dennise Gregory, Violet Piper, and Elena Burger. This is one of those extra artsy films that is supposed to have that vintage look and feel. Too much blending in this trailer for me, not enough storytelling substance. Will it actually be scary or only eerie? Check it out below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Graham Swon's The World is Full of Secrets, direct from Vimeo:

An old woman's voice recalls a terrible event from her distant past: on a summer night back in 1996, five teenage girls meet in a suburban house, absent of parental supervision. To pass the time, they begin to tell morbid stories of the world outside, trying to best one another in a grim competition. As the night becomes darker and their play becomes more serious, their world of fiction is consumed by reality in this feverish Decameron-in-miniature. The World is Full of Secrets is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Graham Swon, now making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and other production work previously. This first premiered at the Belfort Entrevues Film Festival in France last year. Swon's The World is Full of Secrets will open in select US theaters starting October 31st later this month. Does it look scary?