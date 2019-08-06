MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for North Dakota Criminal-in-Hiding Film 'The Parts You Lose'

by
August 6, 2019
Source: YouTube

The Parts You Lose Trailer

"Storm clouds may be brewing, but sunny days lie ahead…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie crime drama called The Parts You Lose, the latest film from filmmaker Christopher Cantwell (Our Footloose Remake). This small town thriller is about a deaf boy from a North Dakota town who befriends a potentially dangerous fugitive. The boy takes him in and helps him recover from an injury, but the cops are starting to close in. Danny Murphy plays Wesley, co-starring with Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Scoot McNairy, Darcy Fehr, and Stefanie Wiens. This hasn't shown up at any festivals and looks like your average criminal-on-the-run drama, with a few small tweaks to the usual story.

Here's the official trailer for Christopher Cantwell's The Parts You Lose, direct from SGF's YouTube:

The Parts You Lose Film

Wesley (Danny Murphy), a young deaf boy, discovers an injured fugitive (Aaron Paul) and secretly helps him recover. Wesley's bond with him grows and ultimately tests his understanding of right & wrong as the police inch closer & closer. The Parts You Lose is directed by American filmmaker Christopher Cantwell, director of the indie films The Prototype and Our Footloose Remake previously. The screenplay is written by Darren Lemke. Produced by Aaron Paul, Mark Johnson, and Tom Williams; co-produced by Ian Dimerman and Brendon Sawatzky. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Goldwyn Films will release Cantwell's The Parts You Lose in select theaters + on VOD starting October 4th this fall.

