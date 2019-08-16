Official Trailer for NYC Feline Lovers Documentary 'The Cat Rescuers'

"But when you save a life, it's worth it." 1091 has released an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Cat Rescuers about exactly what the title says: people who rescue cats. It premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, but hasn't shown at other fests. It's playing in select theaters and will be available on VOD this fall. A dedicated group of people in Brooklyn devote their days and nights to rescuing abandoned or otherwise homeless kittens and cats. "Combing the borough’s alleys, backyards and housing projects, they trap the cats, get them fixed and returned to their colonies, or adopted." Of course, the cats are adorable, but the people are equally inspiring. The film focuses on the rescuers of New York City, who help save the feral kitties of the Big Apple. Reminds me of that other great cat doc Kedi, about the cats of Istanbul. Enjoy.

Here's the first trailer for Rob Fruchtman & Steve Lawrence's doc The Cat Rescuers, on 1091's YouTube:

Feral and abandoned cats prowl the streets of New York City in the tens of thousands. Because the city itself can't handle this problem, hundreds of dedicated, volunteer rescuers have come to their aid. Our film focuses on four of them in the borough of Brooklyn. The Cat Rescuers is co-directed by filmmakers Rob Fruchtman (of the docs Sister Helen, Sweet Dreams, Moving Stories) & Steve Lawrence (of the docs Tell Tchaikovsky the News: Rock in Russia, Vis à Vis: Beyond the Veil, Black and Blue), making their first feature film together. This first premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year. The film already opened in select theaters earlier this summer. 1091 Media will release Fuchtman & Lawrence's The Cat Rescuers doc on VOD/DVD starting October 15th coming up in fall. Visit the official website. Who wants to watch this?