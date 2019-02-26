Official Trailer for NYC Indie 'Avenues' Directed by Michael Angarano

"Days like today, and meeting you - that's happiness, my friend." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Avenues, which marks the feature directorial debut of Brooklyn-born actor Michael Angarano (who you'll recognize from films like Snow Angels, The Forbidden Kingdom, Haywire, The Brass Teapot). This premiered at a festival back in 2017 but is just now getting a VOD release almost two years later. Set in New York City, Angarano also stars in this film as Max. On his birthday following the suicide of his brother, Max and his friend Peter wander the wintry streets (or the "avenues") of Manhattan contemplating life, livelihood, and what it means to be an adult. Like most indie dramas. Also starring Ari Graynor, Adelaide Clemens, John Robinson, and Greg Vrotsos. It might be a worthwhile little film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Angarano's Avenues, direct from YouTube:

On his 25th birthday, Max attempts to distance himself from the recent suicide of his older brother. His life-long best friend Peter comes to visit, and the two men proceed to court two beautiful women they meet in an Indian restaurant. Together, the four experience a quintessential romantic day in Manhattan during the holidays: ice skating in Central Park. cocktails at the Jane Hotel. and karaoke in Chinatown. However. as day turns to night, Max's emotional relief is all too brief. His attempt to escape his reality only brings him closer to it, and provokes him to questioning his deepest beliefs. Avenues is directed by American actor Michael Angarano, making his feature directorial debut after working once before as second unit director (on The Bondage). The script is also written by Angarano. This originally premiered at the Montclair Film Festival in 2017. Gravitas Ventures will release Angarano's Avenues direct-to-VOD starting on March 12th.