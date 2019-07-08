Official Trailer for One-of-a-Kind Drama 'Jirga' Filmed in Afghanistan

"I say kill him." Lightyear Entertainment has debuted the official trailer for an indie drama titled Jirga, described as a one-of-a-kind feature film that is luckily getting a theatrical release in select US theaters this summer. The story of the film is of a soldier who returns to Afghanistan as a tourist to find the family of a civilian he killed, apologize to them and offer them compensation. Seeking forgiveness, he puts his life in the hands of the village justice system – the Jirga. It is a unique look at soldiers and how they handle PTSD. Sam Smith stars as the soldier, Mike. The film was meant to be shot in Pakistan, but after the government refused to grant them permits, they went on to shoot on the fly in Afghanistan with a single camera bought at a shopping mall. Much of the film was made as they were filming, rewriting scenes on the set based on their real experiences inside the country. As odd as all this sounds, it looks like a good film. Check this out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Gilmour's Jirga, direct from Lightyear's YouTube:

A modern morality tale about a former Australian soldier, Mike, who returns to Afghanistan to find the family of a civilian he accidentally killed during the war. Seeking forgiveness, he puts his life in the hands of the village justice system – the Jirga. Jirga is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Benjamin Gilmour, his second feature film after making Son of a Lion in 2007; he also directed episodes of the show "My Family Feast". Produced by John Maynard, Gull Hussian Baizada, Benjamin Gilmour, Sam Smith, and Amir Shah Talash. This originally premiered at the Sydney Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival last year; it was Australia's official submission to the Academy Awards. Lightyear Ent. will release Gilmour's Jirga in select US theaters starting on July 26th, 2019 this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.