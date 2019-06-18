Official Trailer for Orson Oblowitz's Home Invasion Horror 'Trespassers'

"Sometimes you just can't stop what's coming…" IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Trespassers, the latest from filmmaker Orson Oblowitz (The Queen of Hollywood Blvd). The home invasion horror premiered at FrightFest London last year, and also played in Germany's Fantasy Filmfest. Two couples rent a modern luxury desert home for the weekend hoping to sort out their messed-up lives. Just as they are about to settle in, a woman shows up at their door. And that's when the murderous trouble really starts. Because without knowing it, these four friends have just landed slap-bang in the wrong violent place at precisely the wrong bloody time. Starring Angela Trimbur, Zach Avery, Janel Parrish, Jonathan Howard, Fairuza Balk, Carlo Rota, Sebastian Sozzi, and Joey Abril. This seems so much like a been-there, done-that horror rehash pulling from You're Next and everything else we've already seen.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Orson Oblowitz's Trespassers, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Two couples, each working through relationship issues, rent a gorgeous house in the desert for a sex- and drug-fueled escape from reality. Sarah (Angela Trimbur) and Estelle (Janel Parrish) are longtime best friends looking forward to reconnecting after a period apart; their boyfriends, Joseph (Zach Avery) and Victor (Jonathan Howard), however, are immediately wary of one another. As tensions escalate over the course of a debaucherous night, things take an unexpected turn when a woman (Fairuza Balk) claiming to be a neighbor with car trouble shows up at the door. She seems harmless enough…or so they think. As the twists and turns pile up so does the body count in this stylish, blood- and neon-soaked thriller which hits with the furious force of a machete to the skull. Trespassers is directed by filmmaker Orson Oblowitz, of the film The Queen of Hollywood Blvd previously, and a number of other docs. The screenplay is by Corey Deshon. IFC Midnight will release Trespassers in select theaters + on VOD starting July 12th this summer.