Official Trailer for Penny Lane's Superb New Documentary 'Hail Satan?'

"We're not what you think we are." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the documentary Hail Satan?, the latest feature film made by doc filmmaker Penny Lane (Our Nixon, Nuts!, The Pain of Others). This just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month, and is opening in theaters this April. And it's unquestionably worth a watch - one of my favorite documentaries out of Sundance this year. Hail Satan? is a look at the quick rise and influence of the controversial religious group known as The Satanic Temple. It's hilarious, and insightful, and it brings to light the (great) problem of religion in America, and how there isn't much separation between church & state. This film isn't what you think it is, and I do highly recommend it. Even if you're not a big fan of docs, watch this one anyway - it's entertaining and intelligent.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Penny Lane's doc Hail Satan?, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

When the media-savvy members of the "Satanic Temple" organize a series of public actions designed to advocate for religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority, they prove that with little more than a clever idea, a mischievous sense of humor, and a few rebellious friends, you can speak truth to power in some truly profound ways. As charming and funny as it is thought-provoking, Hail Satan? offers a timely look at a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose unwavering commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands of people around the world. Hail Satan? is directed by doc filmmaker Penny Lane (follow her @lennypane), director of the documentary films Our Nixon, Nuts!, The Pain of Others, and numerous other short films, previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Magnolia will release Lane's Hail Satan? in select theaters starting April 19th this spring. Who's curious?