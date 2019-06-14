Official Trailer for 'Phantom of Winnipeg' Doc About the Cult Musical

"Why us? Why Winnipeg? There's so many theories…" A full-length official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary titled Phantom of Winnipeg, an obscure, fascinating look at an odd phenomenon. The doc film tells the story of how Brian De Palma's cult favorite musical Phantom of the Paradise (first released in 1974) became a local sensation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. "Phantom of the Paradise proved hugely popular among young Winnipeggers, whose enthusiasm for the movie reportedly kept it playing at the city's Garrick Cinema for 18 straight weeks… [Years later] in 2005, the city celebrated the movie with a festival, 'Phantompalooza', which featured appearances by cast members Gerrit Graham and the late William Finley." The film originally flopped at the box office 45 years ago, but has clearly found some fans over time.

Here's the first official trailer for Malcolm Ingram's doc Phantom of Winnipeg, originally from EW.com:

A documentary about the unique-to-Winnipeg fan community around Brian De Palma's film Phantom of the Paradise. The story of how the cult musical became a local sensation. Phantom of Winnipeg is directed by Canadian filmmaker / writer Malcolm Ingram, also director of the feature films Drawing Files and Tail Lights Fade, as well as the documentary films Oh What a Lovely Tea Party, Small Town Gay Bar, Bear Nation, Continental, Out to Win, and Southern Pride previously. The film is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this summer. It was originally funded on Indiegogo (+ here) in 2016. There's no other release dates set yet, stay tuned for updates. Follow them @phantomwinnipeg. Who's interested in this doc?