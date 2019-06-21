Official Trailer for Pippa Bianco's High School Drama 'Share' on HBO

"I don't want help; I just want to know what happened." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Share, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and also played at the Cannes Film Festival and New Directors/New Films. From writer/director Pippa Bianco, the film is about a timely topic and how it relates to the high school experience nowadays. After discovering a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember, sixteen-year-old Mandy must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout. Rhianne Barreto stars as Mandy, with Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie, Nicholas Galitzine, Lovie Simone, & Danny Mastrogiorgio. This received mixed reviews at the fests, with some positive and others saying it's "fragmented and disorienting."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Pippa Bianco's Share, direct from HBO's YouTube:

