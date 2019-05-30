Official Trailer for Porpoise Rescue Documentary 'Sea of Shadows'

"There's some really bad guys here." National Geographic has unveiled an official trailer for the acclaimed, award-winning documentary Sea of Shadows, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won the Audience Award in the World Doc Competition category there, received some rave reviews, and also played at the CPH:DOX festival. Sea of Shadows is another marine animal crisis doc similar to the other outstanding films The Cove or Blackfish before it. This time the focus is on an endangered species of whale called the vaquita porpoise, which is being threatened by fisherman in the Sea of Cortez, aka the Gulf of California. Mexican cartels and Chinese mafia are harvesting the swim bladder of the totoaba fish, the "cocaine of the sea", killing other life in the area. Environmental activists, Mexican navy and undercover investigators are fighting back against this illegal multi-million-dollar business. This is one of those super important docs that can actually make a real difference in the world. It looks outstanding!! Don't skip this.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Richard Ladkani's doc Sea of Shadows, from Netflix's YouTube:

A looming disaster in one of the most spectacular environments on Earth sparks a rescue mission unlike any other in Sea of Shadows, a riveting new documentary with the intensity of a Hollywood thriller from National Geographic Documentary Films and winner of the Sundance audience award. When Mexican drug cartels and Chinese traffickers join forces to poach the rare totoaba fish in the Sea of Cortez, their deadly methods threaten to destroy virtually all marine life in the region, including the most elusive and endangered whale species on Earth, the vaquita porpoise. Sea of Shadows follows a team of dedicated scientists, high-tech conservationists, investigative journalists and courageous undercover agents as well as the Mexican Navy as they put their lives on the line to save the last remaining vaquitas and bring the vicious international crime syndicate to justice. Sea of Shadows is directed by Austrian DP / doc filmmaker Richard Ladkani, director of the docs The Devil's Miner and The Ivory Game previously. Co-directed by Sean Bogle and Matthew Podolsky. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won an Audience Award in its doc category. Nat. Geo Doc Films will release Sea of Shadows in select US theaters starting on July 12th this summer. For more info on the release, visit the film's official website. A must see Earth doc.