Official Trailer for Possession Horror Sequel 'Along Came the Devil 2'

"What I'm about to tell you is going to be very difficult to understand…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first trailer for horror sequel Along Came the Devil 2, a follow-up to the horror film from last year about possessed woman. Writer/director Jason DeVan returns again for this next one, which seems to tie in loosely to the first. After receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan returns home, looking for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the small town's Reverend, of course. The horror sequel stars Laura Wiggins, Bruce Davison, Mark Ashworth, Cassius DeVan, Tiffany Fallon, and Heather DeVan. Doesn't look like this is going to be any good? Nothing new here. But maybe it's just me.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason DeVan's Along Came the Devil 2, direct from YouTube:

After receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan (Wiggins) returns home, looking for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the small town's Reverend. Along Came the Devil 2 is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jason DeVan, director of the horror films Mindless and the first Along Came the Devil previously. Produced by both Heather DeVan and Jason DeVan. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut DeVan's Along Came the Devil 2 in select theaters + on VOD starting October 11th coming up in a month. Who's excited for more?