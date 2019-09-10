Official Trailer for Important 'Always in Season' Doc About Lynching

"If you knew in your heart & your mind that someone took your child's life, how far would you go to get to the truth?" PBS has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Always in Season, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. After winning a Special Jury Award at Sundance, the acclaimed film went on to play at the Omaha, Cleveland, Full Frame, Atlanta, Sarasota, San Francisco, and Provincetown Film Festivals throughout the year. When 17-year-old Lennon Lacy is found hanging from a swing set in rural North Carolina in 2014, his mother's search for justice and reconciliation begins while the trauma of more than a century of lynching African Americans bleeds into the present. It goes beyond the story of Lennon, examining lynching throughout history. Another powerful doc about America's sordid past.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jacqueline Olive's doc Always in Season, debuted by Indiewire:

Surrounded by the trailer homes of a predominantly white neighborhood in Bladenboro, a rural town in North Carolina, Lennon Lacy was found hanging from a swing set on August 29, 2014. Questions about the scene and other glaring discrepancies, including that Lennon was wearing someone else's shoes, have convinced his family and others that, rather than committing suicide, the 17-year-old was lynched. The film puts his mother, Claudia Lacy, and her pursuit for justice into a wider historical context, inspiring a powerful discussion about lynching, across the racial lines. Always in Season is directed by doc filmmaker Jacqueline Olive, making her first feature film after years working as a journalist, plus as a production coordinator for PBS. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. PBS' Independent Lens will release Olive's Always in Season doc in select US theaters starting September 20th later this month.