Official Trailer for Prune Nourry's Autobiographical 'Serendipity' Doc

by
September 30, 2019
"When you're ill, you realize that health is everything. If you're in good health, there is no limit." Cohen Media Group has released the first official trailer for a documentary titled Serendipity, not to be confused with that John Cusack film from 2001. Serendipity is an autobiographical film made by, and about, French artist Prune Nourry. She has spent a majority of her artistic career creating work that deals with women's bodies and female fertility. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, she decided to create this film (also a book) which captures the subsequent evolution of her body, her work, her soul, her mind. This beautiful film embodies the artist's belief that everything is connected, coincidence is an illusion, and "the essentials to life really are health, love, and art." It is a very unique, deeply introspective doc that is worth a bit of your time.

Multi-disciplinary French artist Prune Nourry has gained international recognition for her thought-provoking, educational, and often times humorous projects exploring bioethics through sculpture as well as video, photography, and performance. At the young age of 31, Prune is diagnosed with breast cancer. She starts documenting her treatment and its effect on her own body, turning her medical odyssey into an epic artistic adventure as she discovers new meaning in her impressive body of work and its serendipitous relationship to her own survival.​ Serendipity is directed by French artist / filmmaker / sculptor Prune Nourry, making her feature directorial debut with this, after making other short videos previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Cohen Media will release Nourry's Serendipity in select US theaters starting on October 18th in a few weeks. For more updates visit Prune's official website.

