Official Trailer for Punk Rock Doc 'Desolation Center' with Perry Farrell

"A fascinating glimpse at the emergence of a phenomenon." Check out this rad first trailer for a punk rock doc titled Desolation Center, made by filmmaker Stuart Swezey. The documentary dives into the untold story from the early 1980s about "Reagan-era guerrilla punk and industrial desert happenings in Southern California" that have since become recognized as the experiences that inspired and laundry iconic festivals like Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella. Featuring interviews and rare performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Savage Republic, Survival Research Laboratories, Swans and more. This really does seem like a iconic moment in music culture history to look back on, and they've probably got some wicked stories to tell. Music fanatics don't want to miss this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stuart Swezey's doc Desolation Center, direct from YouTube:

This doc tells untold story of a series of Reagan-era guerrilla punk and industrial desert happenings in Southern California that are now recognized as the inspiration for Burning Man, Lollapalooza, and Coachella. With interviews and rare performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Savage Republic, Swans and more. Desolation Center is directed by doc filmmaker Stuart Swezey, making his feature directorial debut after working on a few TV series before, including "Criss Angel Mindfreak". This premiered at CPH:DOX last year, and also played at the Sheffield Doc/Fest, Indie Lisboa, DokuFest, Slamdance, Pop-Kultur, and Perth Film Festivals. Swezey's punk doc film Desolation Center will be released in select US theaters starting on September 13th coming up. Any good?