Official Trailer for 'QT8: The First Eight' Doc About Tarantino's Films

"There will always be blood, brilliance and controversy." Wood Ent. has debuted an official trailer for the documentary QT8: The First Eight, a film about Quentin Tarantino's career and the first eight films he made - starting with Reservoir Dogs in 1992. This is made by the same filmmaker who bought us 21 Years: Richard Linklater about, obviously, Linklater's career. With Tarantino's newest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arriving to praise and controversy, filmmaker Tara Wood takes us on a journey through the first 8 wildly divergent films that Tarantino has helmed, narrated by the actors and collaborators who have worked with him. Featuring interviews with: Zoe Bell, Louis Black, Bruce Dern, Robert Forster, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gladstein, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Diane Kruger, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Eli Roth, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, Stacey Sher, Scott Spiegel, and Christoph Waltz. Quite a line-up. Enjoy the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tara Wood's doc QT8: The First Eight, direct from YouTube:

Quentin Tarantino is the most influential filmmaker of the past 30 years. His bloody, talky, non-linear films pull together dozens of influences to form bracingly original cinematic events. In a Hollywood that worships at the altar of franchises and remakes, Tarantino’s films are the best kind of tentpoles - wholly unique cinematic visions from a filmmaker at the peak of his powers. From Reservoir Dogs through The Hateful Eight, from the video store to the fall of Harvey Weinstein, QT8 digs deep into the story of the most important and controversial filmmaker of our time. QT8: The First Eight is directed by filmmaker Tara Wood, also director of the 21 Years: Richard Linklater doc previously. Produced by Tara Wood and Jake Zortman. This premiered at the Haifa Film Festival this year. Wood Entertainment will release Wood's QT8: The First Eight direct-to-VOD starting on December 3rd coming this fall. Who's planning to watch?