Official Trailer for Raúl Ruiz's Spoof Film 'The Wandering Soap Opera'

"It's about love… and sex." The Cinema Guild has debuted an official trailer for a long lost spoof film titled The Wandering Soap Opera, making fun of classic Chilean telenovelas. This film was originally shot in 1990 by Chilean master filmmaker Raúl Ruiz, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 70. It was eventually completed by his wife and collaborator Valeria Sarmiento. Shot in gorgeous Super 16mm and featuring one zany performance after another from a cast having the time of their lives, The Wandering Soap Opera is a "glorious sendup of the telenovela, which, at the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, Ruiz called the very best lens through which to understand 'Chilean reality.'" It contains vignettes and "episodes", strung together into a full 80-minute film. Featuring Luis Alarcón, Patricia Rivadeneira, Francisco Reyes, Consuelo Castillo, Roberto Poblete, Liliana García, and Mauricio Pesutic. Have fun with this one.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Raúl Ruiz's The Wandering Soap Opera, from YouTube (via TFS):

Filmed by Chilean master Raúl Ruiz in 1990 but left unfinished until it was completed by his wife and collaborator Valeria Sarmiento in 2017, The Wandering Soap Opera is a dreamily interconnected series of vignettes that spoof on telenovela conventions while reflecting Ruiz’s feelings upon returning to his native Chile after more than 15 years away. In one episode, a man seduces a woman by showing her his muscles, which are actually slabs of raw meat slapped into her hand. Later, the man has a gun pulled on him when he accuses a poet of plagiarism. Meanwhile, through the television screen, five women have lost their husbands after an earthquake and embrace a better future together. All along, back and forth across screens, people are watching. Raúl Ruiz's The Wandering Soap Opera first premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017, and played at the Sitges, Rotterdam, and Transatlantyk Film Festivals. The Cinema Guild will release the film in limited theaters starting on May 17th coming up. For more info, visit their website.