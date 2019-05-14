Official Trailer for Rebellious Women Film 'The Other Story' from Israel

"Why are we interfering in her life?" Strand Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an Israeli familial drama titled The Other Story, the latest from veteran Israeli filmmaker Avi Nesher (of The Secrets, The Matchmaker, The Wonders, Love Letter to Cinema, Past Life most recently). Strand describes it: "Strong female protagonists have been the mainstay of many Avi Nesher films. In The Other Story, two rebellious young women – one fleeing the chaos of secular hedonism for the disciplined comforts of faith; the other desperate to transcend her oppressive religious upbringing for sexual and spiritual freedom – cross paths unexpectedly in Jerusalem, to startling consequences." The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Starring Sasson Gabai, Joy Rieger, Yuval Segal, Maya Dagan, & Maayan Bloom. View below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Avi Nesher's The Other Story, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Two rebellious young Israeli women – one who is fleeing the chaos of secular hedonism for the disciplined comforts of faith; the other desperate to transcend & escape her oppressive religious upbringing for sexual and spiritual freedom – cross paths unexpectedly in Jerusalem, to startling consequences. The Other Story is directed by veteran Israeli producer / filmmaker Avi Nesher, director of many films including The Band, Dizengoff 99, She, Rage and Glory, Timebomb, Savage, Taxman, Ritual, The Secrets, The Matchmaker, The Wonders, Love Letter to Cinema, and Past Life previously. The screenplay is co-written by Avi Nesher and Noam Shpancer. This premiered at the Toronto and Chicago Film Festivals last year. Strand will release Nesher's The Other Story in select US theaters starting June 28th. For more info, visit the official website.