Official Trailer for Remarkable Syrian Family Documentary 'For Sama'

"Sama - I've made this film for you. I need you to understand what we were fighting for…" Wow, this looks phenomenal. PBS Distribution has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary titled For Sama, which won the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film is made by a young Syrian woman named Waad al-Kateab, married to a doctor, who films her life while they have a baby and war erupts around them. "Her camera captures incredible stories of loss, laughter and survival as Waad wrestles with an impossible choice–whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter's life, when leaving means abandoning the struggle for freedom for which she has already sacrificed so much." It was shot over five years and looks remarkable, capturing the struggles of innocent people with a different eye than most filmmakers. I really, really want to see this doc - even the trailer itself will move you to tears.

Here's the first official trailer for Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts' doc For Sama, direct from YouTube:

From Chuck Foster's review: "[It is a] heart-wrenchingly honest film… No amount of acting, elite accolades or story manipulation will ever compare to the genuine truth captured by a woman with a camera in Syria."

Waad al-Kateab's For Sama is both an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab's life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while cataclysmic conflict rises around her. For Sama is directed by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Audience Award and Grand Jury Award. It also played at Hot Docs, and next shows at the Cannes Film Festival as a Special Screening. PBS will open Waad al-Kateab & Watts' doc For Sama in select US theaters starting on July 26th later this summer. For more info, visit the official website. A must see documentary.