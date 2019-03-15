Official Trailer for Remarkable Underwater Survival Doc 'Last Breath'

"At no point did I think that we weren't going to get him back." Dogwoof has unveiled an official trailer for a thrilling underwater survival documentary titled Last Breath, the feature debut of filmmakers Richard da Costa & Alex Parkinson. This "docudrama" hybrid tells the story of commercial diver Chris Lemons, who went to work one day for a routine inspection of a drilling structure at the Huntington oil field, some 115 miles east of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. He was 262ft underwater when his umbilical line got snagged and severed, leaving him with only an emergency air tank - with only 5 minutes of air to breath, and a rescue 30 minutes away. The film utilizes extensive recreations to tell the story, along with amazing archival and black box footage from the actual incident. Looks chilling and remarkable, another intense survival doc to watch.

Here's the official UK trailer for Richard da Costa & Alex Parkinson's doc Last Breath, from YouTube:

In 2012, diver Chris Lemons lay trapped under the North Sea. His umbilical cable was completely severed, leaving him without breathing gas or any connection to the dive bell. Alone in the dark waters without any means of communication, his chances of survival were slim. Docu-drama Last Breath recreates his story, placing the viewer at the heart of desperate attempts to reach him. Filled with emotional testimony, archive footage and fascinating technical detail, it is an edge-of-the-seat true story on a par with anything that James Cameron might have devised. Last Breath is co-directed by filmmakers Richard da Costa & Alex Parkinson ("River Monsters", "Legend Hunter"), both making their feature directorial debut. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Dogwoof will release Last Breath in UK cinemas starting April 5th next month. No official US release date is set. Stay tuned for more updates. Interested?